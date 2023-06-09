Smith Moore & CO. Makes New $355,000 Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,253,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. 59,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.