Smith Moore & CO. Has $605,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.99. 216,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,280. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.31.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

