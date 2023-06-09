Smith Moore & CO. Buys 323 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of OEF stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.74. 25,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.60. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

