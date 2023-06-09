Smith Moore & CO. Buys 148 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.2 %

BLK stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $682.14. 23,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $663.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $692.72.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

