Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 139,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,099. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $42.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.96.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

