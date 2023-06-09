Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 182,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $5,400,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 81,918 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

FDL stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.