Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Director Sells $22,672.00 in Stock

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) Director Wesley A. Taylor sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $22,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,177 shares in the company, valued at $561,166.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Smith-Midland Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMID traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331. The company has a market capitalization of $94.05 million, a PE ratio of 94.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Smith-Midland Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Institutional Trading of Smith-Midland

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMID. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 76.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.