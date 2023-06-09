Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,911,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $15,417,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $14,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $11,214,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $10,974,000.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SKWD opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

