Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,726 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Skyline Champion worth $73,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.05. 173,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,413. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $76.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

