Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 45,746 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,746 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 2.59% of CBIZ worth $61,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CBIZ by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. 106,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.75.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $80,067.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,508,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $980,444.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,560,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $80,067.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,508,593.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,873 shares of company stock worth $2,317,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

