Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 734,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $109,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.38. 5,232,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.35. Target Co. has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

