Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.28% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $59,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,242,532,000 after acquiring an additional 52,756 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,618,000 after buying an additional 222,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $427.22. The stock had a trading volume of 162,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,309. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $428.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.96 and its 200 day moving average is $360.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

