Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,445,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,830 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $96,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,654,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 99,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $8,420,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.06. 2,113,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

