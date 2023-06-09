Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $139.88 Million Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,672,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,532 shares during the period. Cadence Bank comprises 1.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cadence Bank worth $139,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

CADE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.51. 326,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,904. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

