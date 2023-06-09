Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,912 shares during the quarter. Forward Air comprises about 1.0% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 4.48% of Forward Air worth $125,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 153.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $102.71. 32,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.20.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

