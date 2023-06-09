Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $64,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

Shares of MGRC stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.65. 25,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,856. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.77. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $111.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $127,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $127,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tara Wescott sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $109,572.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,756.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

