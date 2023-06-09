Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 531,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $83,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

Several analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.57.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.17. 180,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,286. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $190.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average of $155.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

