Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 577,234 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,858,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577,234 shares during the period. Magnolia Oil & Gas comprises about 0.9% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $113,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 72.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MGY stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.70. 788,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,747. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. The business had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.