Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 291,616 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 291,616 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Integer worth $68,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Integer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Integer by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Integer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,745. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.