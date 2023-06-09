Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 128,744 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,366 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,744 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $59,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.05) to GBX 3,000 ($37.29) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,526.29.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.49. 2,825,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $203.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

