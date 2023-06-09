Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.15. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 9,350 shares.

Silver Bull Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates through the Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

