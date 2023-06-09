Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

SIMO traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.90. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $92.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. Its products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.