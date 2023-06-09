Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.
Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 0.3 %
SIMO traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.90. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $92.14.
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. Its products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.
