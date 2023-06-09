Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 3,428 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,065,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,819. The firm has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average of $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

