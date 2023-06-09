Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 2,105 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,523,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,843,495. The company has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

