Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 1,500 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.96.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.35. 3,463,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,134. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

