Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 1,166 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,040. The stock has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.