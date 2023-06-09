Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.68. 1,096,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,098. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.32.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

