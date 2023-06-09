Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Purchases 491 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Tesla stock traded up $9.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.40. The stock had a trading volume of 199,007,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,207,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.46. The company has a market capitalization of $774.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,230 shares of company stock worth $28,446,207. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

