Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Invests $8.59 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.9% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $5,859,000. BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $20,064,000. In Depth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $2,234,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,400,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,420 shares of company stock worth $8,994,362 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.95. 16,831,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,130,301. The company has a market cap of $679.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $276.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.11.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

