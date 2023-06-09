Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $3.91 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after buying an additional 2,610,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Chubb by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 718,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 320,817 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Chubb by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,910,000 after purchasing an additional 293,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Chubb by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 323,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,291,000 after purchasing an additional 238,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.15. 2,500,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,897. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.33.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

