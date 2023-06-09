Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for NWF Group (LON:NWF)

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

NWF Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON NWF traded up GBX 11.56 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 269.06 ($3.34). 63,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,941. NWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 212 ($2.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.58). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 257.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 251.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of £132.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.18 and a beta of 0.30.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

