Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for NWF Group (LON:NWF)

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
NWF Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON NWF traded up GBX 11.56 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 269.06 ($3.34). 63,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,941. NWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 212 ($2.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.58). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 257.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 251.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of £132.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.18 and a beta of 0.30.
About NWF Group
Featured Stories
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.