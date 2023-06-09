ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 3.5% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $326,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.83.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
