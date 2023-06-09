Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Sempra Energy worth $34,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SRE opened at $148.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

