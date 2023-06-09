Secured Income Fund (LON:SSIF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). 22,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 77,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Secured Income Fund Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.53 million, a PE ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.55.

About Secured Income Fund

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

