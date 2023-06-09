SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Stormborn Capital Management LLC

Stormborn Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment comprises 4.1% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stormborn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 172.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of SEAS traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.97.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $223,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,569.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $223,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,569.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron Surrett sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $151,195.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,391 shares in the company, valued at $746,280.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,230 shares of company stock worth $2,666,919. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

