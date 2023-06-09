Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Entegris, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entegris in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENTG. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $109.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.12. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,467.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 9.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 3,490.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,233 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Entegris by 18.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,777 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 19.5% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 401,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,908,000 after purchasing an additional 65,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.