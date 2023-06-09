Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.96.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.88. 2,327,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,915. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $85.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -71.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

