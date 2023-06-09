SDX Energy’s (SDX) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:SDX opened at GBX 5.65 ($0.07) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.46. SDX Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 3.52 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 13 ($0.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £11.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 0.92.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

