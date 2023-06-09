SDX Energy’s (SDX) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
SDX Energy Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of LON:SDX opened at GBX 5.65 ($0.07) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.46. SDX Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 3.52 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 13 ($0.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £11.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 0.92.
About SDX Energy
Featured Stories
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.