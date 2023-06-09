SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock opened at GBX 88.30 ($1.10) on Friday. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 82.10 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 125.60 ($1.56). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 94.04. The company has a market capitalization of £971.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,272.40 and a beta of 0.44.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

