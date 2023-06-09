SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90.80 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 90.20 ($1.12). Approximately 1,375,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,319,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.12).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.04. The firm has a market cap of £976.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.40 and a beta of 0.44.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,571.43%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

