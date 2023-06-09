Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) fell 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.60 and last traded at $61.97. 249,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 748,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 6.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -23.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

