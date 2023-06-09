Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.13 billion-$7.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.15 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.29.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.1 %

SAIC stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.46. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 511.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

