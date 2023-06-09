Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 26,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 44,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Satellogic Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.

Institutional Trading of Satellogic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

