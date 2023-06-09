Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,560,000 after acquiring an additional 131,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,735,000 after buying an additional 55,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,923,000 after buying an additional 64,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after buying an additional 324,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.63. The stock had a trading volume of 95,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,637. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

