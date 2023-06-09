Saputo (TSE:SAP) Trading Down 11.6%

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$30.66 and last traded at C$30.77. 467,055 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 413,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.33.

Saputo Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49.

About Saputo

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. Saputo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 2.0442375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

