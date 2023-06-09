Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.02

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.02 and traded as high as C$35.33. Saputo shares last traded at C$35.30, with a volume of 279,243 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.33.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.