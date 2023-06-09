Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $31,665,453.28 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $424,977.56.

CRM stock opened at $209.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after buying an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

