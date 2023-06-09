SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Invests $501,000 in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. FREYR Battery comprises about 0.2% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FREY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.16. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

