RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Given New $29.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on RxSight in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RxSight from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of RXST stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $883.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.52. RxSight has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 12.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 108.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in RxSight by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in RxSight during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RxSight by 413.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Further Reading

