Royal Bank of Canada Trims Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Target Price to C$34.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Up 2.4 %

TSE NBLY traded up C$0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting C$18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of C$840.67 million and a PE ratio of 82.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.39. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.76.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

